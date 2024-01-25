Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, January 25

The latest Detroit Lions injury report for the NFC Championship Game raises some concerns.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, January 25

This Sunday marks a significant milestone for the Detroit Lions, as they compete in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season. Facing a formidable challenge, the Lions must overcome the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on their own field to secure their inaugural Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, the Lions have just released their injury report for Thursday, January 25, providing crucial updates ahead of this pivotal matchup.

Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement Detroit Lions cut 13 players Detroit Lions Players Clear Waivers Detroit Lions Depth Chart Lions vs. Chiefs Aaron Rodgers season-ending injury affects the Detroit Lions Former Detroit Lions K Riley Patterson Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Latest Injury Report?

The Lions have released their injury report for Thursday, and as you can see below, there are multiple concerns leading up to Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGkneeNPNP
Chase LucasCBillnessnot listedNP
Frank RagnowCankle/toe/knee/backNPNP
Kalif RaymondWRkneeNPNP
Alex AnzaloneLBshoulder/ribsLPLP
Sam LaPortaTEkneeNPLP
Josh ReynoldsWRribsLPLP
James HoustonLBankleFPFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 