Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, January 25

This Sunday marks a significant milestone for the Detroit Lions, as they compete in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season. Facing a formidable challenge, the Lions must overcome the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on their own field to secure their inaugural Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, the Lions have just released their injury report for Thursday, January 25, providing crucial updates ahead of this pivotal matchup.

Who is on the Latest Injury Report?

The Lions have released their injury report for Thursday, and as you can see below, there are multiple concerns leading up to Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.