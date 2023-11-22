Detroit Lions Injury Report: Jonah Jackson ruled OUT on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, our Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to 9-2 on the season when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, starting left guard Jonah Jackson has already been ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Why it Matters

Following their stunning comeback win over the Bears at Ford Field last Sunday, the Lions have elevated their season record to an impressive 8-2. This strong showing not only cements their leadership in the NFC North but also places them as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Unfortunately, the Lions will have to play another game without Jonah Jackson in the starting lineup as he has been ruled OUT with an injury. Look for Colby Sorsdal to step in at left guard once again when the Lions host the Packers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Heading into a pivotal Thanksgiving Day matchup, the Detroit Lions face the challenge of maintaining their strong season momentum without starting left guard Jonah Jackson. Their resilience and adaptability will be tested as Colby Sorsdal steps up to the critical role in a game that could further solidify their standing in the NFC. The Lions' ability to perform well in Jackson's absence will be crucial in their quest to secure a 9-2 record and uphold their dominant position in the NFC North.