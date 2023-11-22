Ford Field to serve special Thanksgiving Day menu for Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

According to a report from Susan Salasky of the Detroit Free Press, for fans attending the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field this Thanksgiving, a special culinary experience awaits. Continuing a tradition that began in 1934, the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game is not only about football but also about celebrating the holiday in style.

Turkey Time!!!

The chefs at Levy, Ford Field’s food and beverage partner, are set to prepare an array of festive dishes, ranging from the classic turkey leg with cranberry barbecue sauce to innovative creations like the Family Reunion Eggroll, filled with a mix of traditional Thanksgiving foods. The menu also includes nods to the Green Bay Packers, such as loaded fries topped with brats and the Lambeau Leap cocktail.

Below is a sample of the foods and cocktails you will be able to order from the Thanksgiving Day menu (Via Detroit Free Press)

Thanksgiving Day food

Turkey Leg with cornbread dressing and drizzled with cranberry barbecue sauce.

Baked Cranberry Turkey Sandwich: Sliced roasted turkey, cranberry aioli, gouda cheese and leaf lettuce piled onto a brioche bun.

Green Bay Loaded Fries topped with sliced brats, peppers and onions, crispy cheese curds and spicy brown mustard.

Packers Dog: A juicy Polish sausage topped with tangy sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard and crispy potato sticks.

Kielbasa Sausage Sandwich with seared sauerkraut, velvety beer cheese sauce layered onto a soft hoagie bun

Family Reunion Eggroll is stuffed with collard greens, macaroni and cheese, smoked turkey, cornbread and yams. It’s served with a choice of cranberry sauce or hot sauce.

Thanksgiving Day Cocktails

Blazin’ Blake: Vanilla vodka, Fireball, Blake’s Apple Cider and served with a cider mill donut.

Roarin’ Roary: Vodka, blue curacao and lemonade, garnished with a blue candy skewer and pop rocks.

Lambeau Leap: Whiskey, apple pucker and pineapple juice served with an apple and cheese skewer.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ford Field will offer special Thanksgiving-themed foods during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. The menu includes traditional dishes with unique twists and Packers-themed items. A substantial amount of food will be prepared, with leftovers donated to charity.

Bottom Line – A Feast for Fans and Families

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game is set to be an unforgettable experience, not just for the action on the field but for the exceptional dining experience off it. The extensive menu at Ford Field, carefully crafted to celebrate Thanksgiving, ensures that fans can enjoy the holiday in true festive style. This culinary celebration is more than just about satisfying hunger; it's about enriching the game day experience, making it a memorable occasion for fans and their families. As fans cheer on their favorite team, they can also indulge in a feast that embodies the spirit of Thanksgiving, making it a truly special day at Ford Field.