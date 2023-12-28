Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Dec. 28

On Saturday night, the Detroit Lions will look to follow up their NFC North-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, the Lions would take one step closer to earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and possibly the No. 1 seed if they can win out and the San Francisco 49ers lose one of their final two matchups. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Cowboys.

Who is on the Injury Report

The Lions have released their final injury report for Week 17, and as you can see below, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston, and Brock Wright have been ruled OUT, while Cam Sutton is QUESTIONABLE.

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions face a significant challenge in their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, compounded by the absence of key players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston, and Brock Wright. The team's depth and adaptability will be tested, especially with Cam Sutton's status still uncertain. This game is pivotal for the Lions as they aim to secure a favorable seed in the NFC, and the final injury report provides crucial insights into their preparations and potential on-field strategies.