Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, January 18

The latest Detroit Lions injury report includes Kalif Raymond and Sam LaPorta.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, January 18

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are set to play their second playoff game in consecutive weeks, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round. As the postseason progresses, most teams grapple with injury challenges, but the Lions are in a relatively healthy state. This is evident from their latest injury report, indicating a strong physical condition ahead of Sunday's crucial matchup.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions initial Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Initial Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for their divisional-round playoff game against the Buccaneers, and as you can see, they are not looking too bad.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kalif RaymondWRkneeNPNP
Sam LaPortaTEkneeFPLP
Alex AnzaloneLBshoulder/ribsLPFP
Brian BranchDBkneeFPFP
James HoustonLBankleFPFP
Kerby JosephSkneeFPFP
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toe/restNPFP
Brock WrightTEhipFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Why it Matters

Throughout the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions have embraced the “Next Man Up” approach like many teams. However, as they gear up for what will be the most significant game ever at Ford Field, they find themselves in notably good health.

Detroit Lions Injury Report,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Healthy Lions Roster: The Detroit Lions are in a relatively healthy state as they head into their divisional-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Maintaining Consistency: Throughout the 2023 season, the Lions have successfully managed injuries by relying on the “Next Man Up” philosophy.
  3. Crucial Game Preparation: The Lions' relatively healthy roster is pivotal for their preparation against the Buccaneers, a team they previously defeated 20-6.

Bottom Line: All Hands on Deck

As they face the Buccaneers this Sunday, the stakes are high with a place in the NFC Championship Game up for grabs. Despite their previous commanding 20-6 victory over the Bucs in Tampa Bay, the Lions are aware that they can't take anything for granted. A focused and collective effort from the entire team will be crucial for success in the Divisional Round.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 