Detroit Lions sign Chris Smith in advance of matchup vs. Buccaneers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Divisional Round playoff game at Ford Field. On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have made a roster move in advance of what is being called the biggest Detroit Lions game ever to be played at Ford Field.

According to the Lions, they have re-signed DL Chris Smith to their practice squad.

The Lions initially signed Chris Smith, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, to their practice squad as an undrafted rookie free agent before the start of the season. Smith was a solid run defender during his time with the Irish, but he leaves much to be desired when it comes to rushing the passer.

Strategic Roster Move: The Detroit Lions have made a strategic decision to re-sign defensive lineman Chris Smith to their practice squad. This move comes just days before their pivotal Divisional Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Chris Smith's Background: Smith, an undrafted rookie free agent from Notre Dame, originally joined the Lions' practice squad at the start of the season. His college career highlights include solid performance as a run defender, although his pass-rushing abilities have been less notable. Strengthening the Defensive Line: By bringing back Smith, the Lions aim to bolster their defensive line depth.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions gear up for what's being hailed as the biggest game ever at Ford Field, adding Chris Smith to the practice squad is a calculated move to strengthen their defense. His proven ability to defend against the run could play a crucial role in the Lions' strategy to contain the Buccaneers' offense and advance further in the playoffs.