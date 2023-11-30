Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 30

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions, currently holding an impressive 8-3 season record, aim to bounce back from their recent Thanksgiving Day setback against the Green Bay Packers as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints. A victory in this matchup will edge the Lions closer to clinching the NFC North title, a feat they haven't achieved since the 1993 season. In recent news, the Lions have just published their latest Week 13 Injury report.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The newest injury update for this week is now available, highlighting the challenges the Detroit Lions are facing as they prepare for their Week 13 game against the Saints. Notably, LB Alex Anzalone is on the report. Anzalone suffered a hand injury during the Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers, and according to Dan Campbell, he is expected to be sidelined for a period. In more positive news, LG Jonah Jackson participated in practice for the second consecutive day, albeit in a limited capacity.