Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 30

Today's Detroit Lions Injury Report has been released as we are just three days away from taking down the Saints!

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 30

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions, currently holding an impressive 8-3 season record, aim to bounce back from their recent Thanksgiving Day setback against the Green Bay Packers as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints. A victory in this matchup will edge the Lions closer to clinching the NFC North title, a feat they haven't achieved since the 1993 season. In recent news, the Lions have just published their latest Week 13 Injury report.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The newest injury update for this week is now available, highlighting the challenges the Detroit Lions are facing as they prepare for their Week 13 game against the Saints. Notably, LB Alex Anzalone is on the report. Anzalone suffered a hand injury during the Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers, and according to Dan Campbell, he is expected to be sidelined for a period. In more positive news, LG Jonah Jackson participated in practice for the second consecutive day, albeit in a limited capacity.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Alex AnzaloneLBhandNPNP
Frank RagnowCback/toe/restFPNP
Hendon Hooker*QBkneeLPFP
Jonah JacksonGankle/wristLPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuShandFPFP
David MontgomeryRBfootLPFP
Tracy WalkerSshoulderLPFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?