Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, November 16

The Detroit Lions injury report for Thursday has been released and there are some issues.

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions aim to advance their record to 8-2 as they prepare to welcome the Chicago Bears, who are currently at the bottom of the standings, to Ford Field. The Lions have just released their latest injury report for Week 11, revealing a few concerns they are managing as the game approaches.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday, November 16.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Isaiah BuggsDTillnessNPNP
Jonah JacksonGwrist/ankleNPNP
Frank RagnowCtoe/back/restFPNP
Ifeatu MelifonwuShandLPFP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLhipLPFP
Donovan Peoples-JonesWRribsFPFP
Kalif RaymondWRankleLPFP

