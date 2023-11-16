Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, November 16

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions aim to advance their record to 8-2 as they prepare to welcome the Chicago Bears, who are currently at the bottom of the standings, to Ford Field. The Lions have just released their latest injury report for Week 11, revealing a few concerns they are managing as the game approaches.

Detroit Lions Latest Week 11 Injury Report

Here is the full injury report for Thursday, November 16.