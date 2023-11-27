Detroit Lions Injury Update: Alex Anzalone, Jonah Jackson could miss matchup vs. Saints

In a crucial week for the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell has brought to light the potential absence of two key starters against the New Orleans Saints. Left guard Jonah Jackson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, both integral to the team's structure, are facing injury concerns that might sideline them for the upcoming game.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

On Jonah Jackson:

“I’m assuming Jonah’s not playing until he tells me he’s playing,” Campbell said on Monday. “Then I’ll know.”

On Alex Anzalone:

“Alex could be a little bit,” Campbell said. “That’s possible.”

Why it Matters

Jackson has been battling a knee injury and more recently, a wrist issue, leading to him missing five of the last six games. Campbell's approach to Jackson's situation is cautious, opting to assume his unavailability until confirmed otherwise.

Anzalone's case is also concerning, as he was seen receiving medical attention for what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury during last week's game against the Green Bay Packers. The potential absence of these players is particularly impactful.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jonah Jackson and Alex Anzalone may miss the Lions' game vs. the Saints due to injuries. Jackson's ongoing wrist issue and Anzalone's recent injury raise concerns. Anzalone's absence notably impacts his first game against his former team, the Saints.

The Bottom Line – A Test of Depth and Resilience

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their showdown with the New Orleans Saints, the team faces a test of their depth and resilience. Overcoming the potential absence of key players like Jonah Jackson and Alex Anzalone will require strategic adaptations and a strong showing from their replacements. This scenario underscores the importance of having a well-rounded team capable of adjusting to unforeseen circumstances. How well the Lions manage this situation could be indicative of their overall strength and adaptability as a team this season.