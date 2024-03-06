Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Land Frank Ragnow’s Future Replacement in Dave Birkett’s Mock Draft 2.0

Lions Notes

Could the Detroit Lions draft Frank Ragnow’s Future Replacement?

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, which promises to be a pivotal moment for the franchise as they look to bolster their roster for future success. Holding the No. 29 overall pick in a draft that will take place in the heart of Detroit, speculation is rife about the Lions’ potential draft strategy. Renowned sports journalist Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has weighed in with his Mock Draft 2.0, predicting a significant move for the Lions that could shape the future of their offensive line.

Frank Ragnow announces his current status Frank Ragnow contemplating future Frank Ragnow makes decision Frank Ragnow's Future Replacement

Center of the Future: Jackson Powers-Johnson

In Birkett’s latest mock draft, the Lions are projected to select C Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon, a player who could very well be seen as the successor to Lions’ Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. Ragnow’s recent injury troubles have cast a shadow over his future with the team, sparking concerns about the long-term stability of the Lions’ center position. Powers-Johnson, with his impressive stature of 6 feet 3 and 328 pounds, alongside his formidable skill set, emerges as a prime candidate to fill this crucial role.

Why Powers-Johnson Is a Perfect Fit

Jackson Powers-Johnson’s collegiate career at Oregon has been nothing short of stellar, culminating in him winning the prestigious Remington Award. His versatility is a notable asset, having played both center and guard, which provides the Lions with flexibility and depth along their offensive line. Birkett notes, “He’s bigger than your average center… and as nasty as he was at center last year, he played guard early in his career.”

With both Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow entering free agency and considering Ragnow’s health issues, Powers-Johnson represents not just a strategic pick but potentially a steal for the Lions at the 29th spot. His size and aggressive playing style align perfectly with the Lions’ needs, offering them a player capable of making an immediate impact while also securing the position for years to come.

Free-Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strategic Draft Selection: The Detroit Lions are predicted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to select C Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially securing the future replacement for Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.
  2. Versatile and Award-Winning Talent: Powers-Johnson, noted for his size and versatility, having played both center and guard in college, brings a high level of skill to the Lions’ offensive line, highlighted by his win of the prestigious Remington Award.
  3. Addressing a Key Need: With the uncertainty surrounding Frank Ragnow’s future due to injury concerns and the potential departures of Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow in free agency, Powers-Johnson’s selection would address a critical need, offering both immediate impact and long-term stability for the Lions’ center position.

Looking Ahead

The selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson in the 2024 NFL Draft would signal a significant investment in the Lions’ offensive line’s future, ensuring continuity and stability at the center position. While the Lions’ final draft decision remains to be seen, Birkett’s prediction underscores the importance of planning for the future while addressing immediate needs.

As draft day approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions to see whether they will seize the opportunity to draft a player of Powers-Johnson’s caliber. His addition to the team could mark the beginning of a new era for the Lions’ offensive line, setting the stage for success in the seasons to come.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

