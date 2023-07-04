Detroit Lions land James Williams in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

What is better than a Detroit Lions mock draft on the Fourth of July? Well, while surfing the web this morning, I came across a 2024 NFL Mock Draft from Pro Football Network that has our Lions selecting 25th overall (which means they would have one of the best records in the league). With the No. 25 pick, PFN has the Lions taking S James Williams out of the University of Miami.

Lions land Williams in 2024 Mock Draft

Here is what PFN says about the Lions taking Williams at No. 25:

“They don’t make safeties much bigger than James Williams, and the big man plays to that size on every down. Williams has great coverage chops and brings the lumber.”

Bottom Line: A Long Way To Go

Obviously, it is WAY TOO early to really start looking too deeply into the 2024 NFL Draft, but it is always fun to look to see where people believe the Lions will eventually select, and which players could be available when they are on the clock.