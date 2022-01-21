Detroit Lions land top defender, future QB in Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 1.0

Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah on NFL.com has finally released his first 2022 NFL Mock Draft and he believes the Detroit Lions will not only land the top defensive player in this cycle but that they will also find their quarterback of the future.

In his 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Jeremiah has the Lions selecting EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick and QB Malik Willis with the No. 29 overall pick.

Here is what Jeremiah has to say about each pick.

No. 2 Overall SELECTION: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge