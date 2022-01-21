Detroit Lions land top defender, future QB in Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 1.0

Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah on NFL.com has finally released his first 2022 NFL Mock Draft and he believes the Detroit Lions will not only land the top defensive player in this cycle but that they will also find their quarterback of the future.
In his 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Jeremiah has the Lions selecting EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick and QB Malik Willis with the No. 29 overall pick.
Here is what Jeremiah has to say about each pick.
- School: Michigan
- Year: Senior
The Lions shouldn’t waste any time turning in the card if the Jags pass on Hutchinson. The Heisman Trophy finalist is a perfect fit for their needs and the culture they are building.
No. 29 Overall SELECTION: Malik Willis, QB
- School: Liberty
- Year: Senior (RS)
The Lions’ situation would be perfect for Willis: Jared Goff can handle the starting duties until the LIberty passer is ready to play. I love Willis’ arm strength and athleticism, but he needs to clean up his decision-making and accuracy. He has the most upside of the QBs in this class.
Nation, would you be happy if the Lions landed Hutchinson and Willis with their first two picks?
