Detroit Lions LB James Houston comments on his availability vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have officially activated LB James Houston from injured reserve. After an ankle injury in Week 2 sidelined him, his 21-day practice window concluded this week, leading to his activation. Though head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that it has not yet been decided if Houston will play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the second-year pass rusher says he is ready to roll.

What did James Houston Say?

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Houston said that though there may be some rust, he is ready to go.

“There’s going to be a little bit of rust, after three months of sitting down and not doing any type of football almost. So, there’s going to be a little rust,” Houston told reporters Thursday. “That’s what we’ve been trying to work off in this 21-day activation period. Hopefully, I feel like I’m good enough to go out there and go.”

Why it Matters

Houston, a Jackson State product, had a breakthrough rookie season in 2022, recording eight sacks in seven games, along with 11 quarterback hits. His vision for 2023 was to continue being a playmaker, but an early injury put those plans on hold. Now, as he shakes off the rust and readies himself to return to action, Houston's eagerness and determination could provide a significant boost to the Lions' defensive unit.

The Bottom Line – Houston's Anticipated Impact

James Houston's declaration of readiness to return to the gridiron is not just a personal triumph; it's a beacon of hope for the Detroit Lions in their playoff journey. His proven track record of being a dynamic playmaker adds a layer of excitement and anticipation to the team's defensive strategy. Houston's return could be the spark the Lions need to bolster their defense against a formidable Buccaneers team.

As Detroit gears up for a pivotal playoff matchup, Houston's presence brings not only his skill set but also an inspiring comeback story. His determination and resilience resonate with the team's ethos and could play a crucial role in their pursuit of a deeper playoff run. Houston's readiness to contribute in a high-stakes game exemplifies the spirit of professional football – overcoming adversity and rising to the occasion when it matters most.