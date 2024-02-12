Detroit Lions Linked to All-Pro EDGE Haason Reddick

In a strategic move poised to significantly strengthen their defense, the Detroit Lions are reportedly showing interest in acquiring All-Pro EDGE Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. As per multiple sources, the Eagles have allowed Reddick to explore trade options this offseason. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Lions are one of three teams who should strongly consider a trade for Reddick.

Why Detroit?

From Pro Football Network:

The Lions are struggling to cope with blowing a 24-7 lead in the NFC Championship Game. Wondering what could have been, general manager Brad Holmes is now tasked with improving a young roster this offseason. The Lions possess most of the pieces necessary to be annual contenders. The pass-rushing spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson could use an upgrade.

The by-committee trio of Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, and an injured James Houston combined for 3.5 sacks. Harris and Okwara are scheduled to reach free agency and shouldn't be welcomed back as more than rotational contributors. Adding Reddick's speed opposite Hutchinson's finesse would positively change the scope of Detroit's pass-rushing capabilities.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are considering a trade for Haason Reddick, aiming to fortify their pass rush alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Reddick, granted permission by the Philadelphia Eagles to seek a trade, is entering the final year of his contract with a significant cap hit. Detroit's pass rush struggled last season, highlighting the urgent need for a player of Reddick's caliber.

The Bottom Line

Acquiring Haason Reddick could be a game-changer for the Detroit Lions, signaling a serious intent to elevate their defensive prowess and overall team competitiveness. Reddick's proven track record and dynamic playing style would not only complement Hutchinson's abilities but also potentially transform the Lions into one of the NFL's most formidable defenses. That said, Reddick will demand a multi-year mega-contract that would make him one of the highest-paid defenders in football, which is exactly why I would be shocked if Brad Holmes made a deal.