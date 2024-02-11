Should Detroit Lions trade for All-Pro EDGE Haason Reddick?

The recent buzz around Philadelphia Eagles‘ All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick and his search for a new home has caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans far and wide. After NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Reddick has received permission to seek a trade, speculation about the Lions' potential interest in him has skyrocketed among fans and analysts alike. I am here to tell you to pump the brakes on the Lions trading for Reddick.

Sources: #Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks. The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

The Financial Implications

Acquiring Haason Reddick would undoubtedly mean a hefty financial commitment. At 29, following two standout seasons, he's at the peak of his market value. A deal with the Lions would likely make him one of the highest-paid players, if not THE highest-paid player at his position. For a team under GM Brad Holmes that values strategic financial management and balanced team growth, such a contract could pose significant challenges.

The Cost in Draft Capital

Beyond the dollar signs, there's the matter of what the Lions would need to give up to bring Reddick to Detroit. The Eagles would not let a player of his caliber go without a substantial return in draft picks. Given Holmes' emphasis on building through the draft, the question becomes whether the price in potential future stars is worth the immediate impact Reddick could bring.

A Smart Approach to Team Building

Holmes has shown a preference for a calculated approach to assembling the team, focusing on the draft and judiciously using free agency. This strategy has begun to pay dividends, as evidenced by the Lions' deep playoff run. Diverging from this approach by pursuing Reddick could represent a significant shift in team-building philosophy.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Financial Burden: Reddick would command a top-tier salary, impacting the Lions' salary cap and ability to sign other players. Draft Capital: Acquiring Reddick would cost valuable draft picks, potentially hindering the team's ability to build depth and address other needs. Team Philosophy: GM Brad Holmes has prioritized long-term, sustainable team building through the draft over splashy free-agent signings or trades.

The Bottom Line

While the prospect of adding Haason Reddick to the Lions' roster is enticing, considering his ability to transform a defense overnight, the overall cost—in both financial terms and draft capital—makes such a move questionable. Holmes and the Lions' front office have shown a commitment to a strategic, disciplined approach to roster construction that favors the draft over high-cost acquisitions. Expect them to continue on this path, likely addressing the edge rusher need in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The pursuit of sustainable success, it seems, will trump the allure of an immediate fix.