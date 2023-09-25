Detroit Lions Locker Room Celebration: Week 3 vs. Falcons [Video]

Detroit Lions Locker Room Celebration: Week 3 vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field when they hosted the Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. As you have certainly heard by now, the Lions took advantage of that opportunity by dominating the Falcons by the score of 20-6 in front of another extremely loud crowd at Ford Field. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to his team in the locker room, commending them for bouncing back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

As you will see in the video below, Campbell praised his team for bouncing back from a tough loss to move to 2-1 on the season. He also threw some love at the Lions' defense, which absolutely shut down Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' offense. Campbell then went on to talk about heading to Green Bay on Thursday Night Football and coming out with a 3-1 record.

Bottom Line: On To Green Bay

The Detroit Lions seized a golden opportunity against the Atlanta Falcons, securing a dominant 20-6 win at Ford Field. Head coach Dan Campbell's post-game speech acknowledged the team's resilience and applauded their ability to bounce back from adversity. With their defense shining brightly, the Lions improved to a 2-1 season record, demonstrating their potential for success as the season unfolds. Now, it is on to the Green Bay Packers!!!