Detroit Lions lose QB Tim Boyle to division rival

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have lost quarterback Tim Boyle to one of their division rivals. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Boyle was in competition with David Blough to be the Lions’ backup quarterback behind starter Jared Goff. Boyle ended up losing the job, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, Boyle will have a new home in the NFC North.

Who poached Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions?

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears have signed Boyle off the Lions’ practice squad.

Chicago Bears signed Tim Boyle off Lions' practice squad, Andrew Brown off Cardinals' practice squad, placed Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve

November 30, 2022

During his time with the Lions, Boyle played in 5 games. In those games, he completed 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns to go along with six interceptions.

Boyle has now played for the Packers, Lions, and Bears. All he needs is the Vikings to round things out in the NFC North!