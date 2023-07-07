Who would the Detroit Lions lose if an expansion draft was held today? Believe it or not, it has already been over two decades since the NFL's last expansion, and it seems like just a matter of time before it happens again. In a recent article published in Bleacher Report, Alex Kay takes a look at what an expansion roster could look like if an NFL expansion draft was held in 2023. Kay includes current Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds as a player who could be left unprotected.

Detroit Lions lose wide receiver in mock NFL expansion draft

Here is what Kay has to say about the Lions making Reynolds available in a potential expansion draft:

WR3: Josh Reynolds (Detroit Lions, $1.8M)

Josh Reynolds has had an up-and-down career since entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. His strongest showing was a 52-catch, 618-yard, two-touchdown campaign in 2020, his final season with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds signed with the Tennessee Titans following that performance but would last just five games with the club before being released.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions and has rehabilitated his career with the team, but he's likely to see his role diminished in 2023. Reynolds wasn't a major contributor last year, but he did catch 38 balls for 479 yards and three scores. With Marvin Jones Jr. signing in free agency and 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams likely to see heavy volume upon his return from suspension in Week 7, Detroit may opt to leave Reynolds unprotected.

Reynolds may not have a ton of upside at this point in his career, but the 6'3″, 196-pound wideout is a big target who can create mismatches against smaller defensive backs. He'll help this expansion team move the chains and put points on the board.

Key Points

Bottom Line: A Matter of Time

It seems like just a matter of time before the NFL expands, and when that time comes, the Lions would have to make players available for a draft. With that being said, there is no need to think too hard about this because the Lions' roster will look VERY different by the time this rolls around.