Detroit Lions may dodge Bryce Young in preseason finale

The Detroit Lions are currently in the middle of their preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but we are already looking ahead to their final tune-up game of the offseason which will take place next week against the Carolina Panthers. For those of you hoping to see No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young suit up against the Lions, don't hold your breath.

What did Panthers coach Frank Reich say about Bryce Young?

The Panthers' approach this preseason has been cautious when it comes to Bryce Young. Though teeming with potential, the rookie quarterback's exposure has been limited to a mere 12 passes across the preseason. Head coach Frank Reich, in a recent interaction, remained non-committal about Young's participation in the finale against the Lions.

“I'm not going to say anything 100% sure,” said Reich when asked if Young and other starters will play next week. “Right now, the plan is for everybody to get ready to play. We'll see how we come out of this game injury-wise. We'll talk about it as a coaching staff and see what we need to accomplish.

“If I feel like we need to accomplish something, as a coaching staff if we feel like there's things we need to accomplish in one more preseason game, then we'll play the guys that need to be in there for that. If I feel like we're ready, then we won't play those guys.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers quarterback, might not play in the preseason finale against Detroit Lions. Coach Frank Reich remains undecided but leans towards protecting key players ahead of the regular NFL season. If benched, Young's NFL debut will come with limited preseason exposure, increasing stakes for his inaugural performance.

Bottom Line – To Play or Not To Play: The Young Conundrum

Considering Bryce Young is a rookie who has taken limited snaps so far in the preseason, it would be a bit surprising to see him not play at all next week against the Lions. With that being said, it is also crucial to keep the youngster healthy for the regular season. Reich will likely announce early on in the week whether or not Young will suit up against the Lions.