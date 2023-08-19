Jamal Agnew talks about changes in Detroit Lions since Matt Patricia was booted out of town

Jamal Agnew talks about changes in Detroit Lions

The trajectory of an NFL team isn't just about wins and losses; it's also about the organizational culture, leadership, and the perceptions players and fans alike hold about the team. For Jamal Agnew, a former Detroit Lions player who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the difference between the Lions of the past and present is palpable. His recent comments offer a telling glimpse into the evolution of the Lions' locker room ambiance and overall team spirit.

What did Jamal Agnew Say?

Jamal Agnew's journey with the Detroit Lions started in 2017, after being picked in the 5th Round of the NFL Draft. Little did he know, his time with the Lions would involve playing under what he perceived by some to be the “worst head coach in football history,” Matt Patricia. Fast forward to the present, Agnew, now with the Jaguars, had the opportunity to revisit his old team during joint practices in Allen Park. The shift in the Lions' atmosphere didn't go unnoticed. Speaking to Kory Woods, Agnew highlighted the evident change in the team's energy, pointing out the more positive and winning vibe surrounding the organization.

“The energy man,” Agnew said. “The vibe is different for sure. You can tell it's a winning culture now. It's not the ‘Same ole Lions' they used to talk about. I'm happy for the organization.”

Why it Matters

Contrasting his past experiences with the Lions under Patricia, he emphasized how the “Same ole Lions” narrative no longer holds true. And credit for this transformative change, as many would agree, goes to the leadership of the new head coach, Dan Campbell. Campbell's influence seems to be pulling the Lions out of the rut they had been stuck in during the Patricia era.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jamal Agnew contrasts his time with the Detroit Lions under Matt Patricia and now under Dan Campbell. Agnew observes a distinct, positive shift in the Lions' team culture and energy. Head coach Dan Campbell is highlighted as a pivotal figure in driving this transformation.

Bottom Line – Out with the Old, Roaring with the New

Football, much like life, is as much about mental grit as it is about physical prowess. The transformation within the Lions' camp underscores the importance of the right leadership and its profound impact on a team's psyche. As Jamal Agnew rightly points out, the Lions aren't the “Same Old Lions” anymore. They're roaring louder, prouder, and with a renewed spirit, all thanks to the winds of change.