Detroit Lions named as ‘logical’ landing spot for Anthony Richardson

The Detroit Lions are undoubtedly in the market for a backup quarterback to complement Jared Goff, and a potential prospect has emerged in the form of Anthony Richardson. According to NFL.com, the Lions have been named as a logical landing spot for Richardson, who is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this year's draft class.

NFL.com says Detroit Lions make so much sense for Anthony Richardson

As mentioned earlier, NFL.com has identified the Lions as a landing spot for Richardson. The website's senior analyst, Bucky Brooks, believes that the Lions would be an excellent fit for the Florida quarterback for several reasons.

“This team makes so much sense for Richardson on several levels,” Brooks wrote. “The Lions are on the road to building something special, but I'm not convinced Jared Goff is truly viewed as The Guy in Detroit for the long-term.”

Brooks suggested that the Lions could draft Richardson and let him develop behind Goff for a season, easing him into the NFL in a reserve role and possibly deploying him at times with a specific set of plays. This approach would allow the Lions to see what they have in Richardson, and if Goff doesn't get extended, Richardson could slide into a starting role for the Lions.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions' front office has made it abundantly clear that Goff is their QB1, but the team needs to consider their options beyond his current contract. Richardson would be a lottery ticket for the Lions, but drafting him could pay off handsomely in the long run.

With Goff signed through the 2024 season, the Lions could afford to let Richardson develop for a year before making any major decisions. The Lions also have a need at the cornerback position, which they could address with one of their two first-round picks.