Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson could land off-the-radar coaching gig

In the ever-evolving chess game of the NFL, where strategy is king, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as a grandmaster. His playbook, full of innovation and cunning, has caught the eye of NFL teams far and wide. After stepping back from the fray last year, Johnson's name is lighting up the marquee once again. According to a report from Dianna Russini, an off-the-radar opportunity could arise for Johnson and other coaching candidates.

The Off-The-Radar Opportunity

Russini noted that one job that is better than people think is the Washington Commanders.

“Finally, a job that is better than perceived is Washington, which is getting a lot of buzz with an energized owner looking to turn it around. Washington is also swimming in draft picks, including five in the first three rounds in 2024, and already has a solid roster,” Russini wrote. “Depending on how this season ends, the Commanders’ first pick could even be in the top five. I still can’t believe I typed Washington, a team that has had 21 quarterbacks over 20 years, as the top destination spot for coaches, but the Commanders are on the rise. They might be able to land their top candidate once they begin that process.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ben Johnson, the Lions' offensive maestro, is hot property in the head coaching market. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are in the hunt for Johnson's expertise. Washington's alluring offer includes ample cap space, a top draft pick, and the young gun QB, Sam Howell.

The Bottom Line – A Defining Moment in a Coaching Career

Ben Johnson stands at a crossroads, one that could redefine not just his career, but the offensive landscape of the NFL. His stint with the Lions was nothing short of a revelation, painting him as a visionary in offensive strategy. As he contemplates his next chapter, the choice lies between continuing to weave magic with the Lions or embarking on a new journey with a team like the Commanders.