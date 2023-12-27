Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson could land off-the-radar coaching gig

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson could land off-the-radar coaching gig. Where do you think Johnson will coach in 2024?

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson could land off-the-radar coaching gig

In the ever-evolving chess game of the NFL, where strategy is king, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as a grandmaster. His playbook, full of innovation and cunning, has caught the eye of NFL teams far and wide. After stepping back from the fray last year, Johnson's name is lighting up the marquee once again. According to a report from Dianna Russini, an off-the-radar opportunity could arise for Johnson and other coaching candidates.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson 2023 Detroit Lions Jared Goff Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions' starting offense Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Ben Johnson raves about TE Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions fool everybody Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Ben Johnson reportedly demanding the moon

The Off-The-Radar Opportunity

Russini noted that one job that is better than people think is the Washington Commanders.

“Finally, a job that is better than perceived is Washington, which is getting a lot of buzz with an energized owner looking to turn it around. Washington is also swimming in draft picks, including five in the first three rounds in 2024, and already has a solid roster,” Russini wrote. “Depending on how this season ends, the Commanders’ first pick could even be in the top five. I still can’t believe I typed Washington, a team that has had 21 quarterbacks over 20 years, as the top destination spot for coaches, but the Commanders are on the rise. They might be able to land their top candidate once they begin that process.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Ben Johnson, the Lions' offensive maestro, is hot property in the head coaching market.
  2. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are in the hunt for Johnson's expertise.
  3. Washington's alluring offer includes ample cap space, a top draft pick, and the young gun QB, Sam Howell.
Washington Commanders Dan Snyder

The Bottom Line – A Defining Moment in a Coaching Career

Ben Johnson stands at a crossroads, one that could redefine not just his career, but the offensive landscape of the NFL. His stint with the Lions was nothing short of a revelation, painting him as a visionary in offensive strategy. As he contemplates his next chapter, the choice lies between continuing to weave magic with the Lions or embarking on a new journey with a team like the Commanders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?