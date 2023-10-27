Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson hints at plan for Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions‘ first-round pick in 2022, Jameson Williams, has yet to fully realize his potential, as illustrated by a challenging performance in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. On Friday, OC Ben Johnson acknowledged the need for improvement but emphasized patience with the young receiver.

What Did Ben Johnson Say About Jameson Williams

“Some guys take longer than others to develop a rapport with and we just—we frankly aren’t there yet,” Johnson said. “So, we’ll continue to work on it and it’s going to come and when it does come, I think we’re all going to be pleased.”

While Williams possesses the potential to be a game-changing threat, building deep-ball chemistry with Jared Goff presents unique challenges.

“Throwing the ball down the field to him is completely different than anybody else that we have on this roster,” Johnson said.

Johnson hinted at a strategy to maximize Williams' impact, potentially by diversifying his involvement in different facets of the game.

“Listen, this guy loves football, so the more we can get him involved, the better off I think we’re going to be.”

Bottom Line – Awaiting Williams' Ascension

The Detroit Lions are on the brink of unlocking Jameson Williams' game-changing potential. Patience and innovative strategies, combined with his unmatched speed, could reshape the team's offensive dynamics. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Williams and the Lions' evolving game plan, anticipating the moment when this young star truly shines. Folks, it's coming!