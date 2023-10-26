Jameson Williams comments on whether more targets will help get him going

Jameson Williams comments on whether more early targets will help get him going

When the Detroit Lions traded up to select WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would quickly establish himself as one of the top deep threats in the league. Fast forward to the present and Williams has as many drops as he has catches in his NFL career. Because of Williams' struggles, some have suggested that the Lions have to get him more targets.

Jameson Williams says he has to get better

When asked about his two fourth-quarter drops against the Baltimore Ravens, Williams admitted he has to get better.

“I was just more focused on the team, how we played,” Williams said. “My performance, it can get better for sure. Gotta get better.”

Getting Into a Rhythm

Williams added that he feels the Lions offense could have gone a little faster than they did during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

“Yeah, actually. First few drives, we went three-and-out. So, the rhythm with that, felt like we could've got going a little faster,” Williams explained. “If we would've got going on one of those drives, I feel like the game could've had a different outcome. I just feel like, offense, we've got to get going for sure in the first few drives.”

Are More Targets the Answer?

As far as more targets being the solution to getting him going, Jamo says that's out of his control.

“I'm not sure,” he said. “I don't call the plays.”

Getting Better as a Team

Williams added that he believes the Lions have to get better as a team, and that what people are saying about the team following their embarrassing loss to the Ravens.

“I just feel like we've got to get better as a team. That was unacceptable the way we came out to play. We lost by 20-plus,” Williams stated. “We're going into that game, that's a good team. I know people might have the wrong mindset on us, but who cares. We're just looking forward to going out Monday Night, getting a good win. Just stacking.”

Bottom Line: The Clock is ALWAYS Ticking

Yes, Jameson Williams is still very young, and in my opinion, it is WAY too early to start referring to him as a bust. With that being said, the wide receiver position is one of the easiest positions to make an impact as a young player, and up to this point, Jamo has not been able to get the job done. In the NFL, the clock is always ticking, and there comes a time when if a player is not producing up to expectations, they will be shipped out of town.