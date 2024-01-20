Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson to interview with 3 Teams on Saturday

The journey of Ben Johnson, the Offensive Coordinator of the Detroit Lions, is a testament to the impact he has made in his role. Since joining the Lions in 2019, Johnson has rapidly ascended the coaching ranks, playing a pivotal role in the Lions’ remarkable season. On Saturday, Johnson is set to take a substantial step forward in his career, with virtual interviews scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, and Atlanta Falcons, highlighting his desirability as a top candidate for head coaching roles.

Lions OC Ben Johnson has already had interviews with the Panthers and Commanders. Today, he has virtual interviews with the Seahawks, Chargers and Falcons.



Johnson is one of the hottest candidates on the market, and sources consider him the favorite to land the Washington job. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Interview Marathon: Lions OC Ben Johnson, after interviews with the Panthers and Commanders, is set for virtual meetings with the Seahawks, Chargers, and Falcons. Rapid Rise: Johnson’s trajectory since joining the Lions highlights his growing reputation in the NFL coaching circles. Top Contender: He’s widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Washington Commanders' head coaching position.

The Bottom Line – A Potential Turning Point for Johnson and NFL Teams

Ben Johnson's upcoming interviews represent a critical juncture for both his career and the franchises interested in him. As one of the NFL's hottest coaching prospects, Johnson's decisions in the coming days could significantly impact the league's coaching landscape. His potential appointment as a head coach will not only be a personal achievement but could also signal a new era for any team that secures his services. The spotlight is firmly on Johnson, as he stands on the cusp of transforming from a key coordinator to a leader at the helm of an NFL team. His journey serves as an inspiration and a reminder of the dynamic nature of NFL coaching careers.