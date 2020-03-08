54.5 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell describes what he’s looking for

Lions OC Darrell Bevell wants the players he works with to be in the best position to succeed under his system.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions hold the third overall draft selection in this year’s NFL Draft, and speculation continues to abound regarding what GM Bob Quinn plans to do as the team looks towards the future.

They may or may not have the opportunity to draft one of two quarterbacks who are projected to be franchise altering talents in Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins hold the first and second selections, respectively.

Embed from Getty Images

They could also look to free-agency to bring in a backup quarterback for starter Matthew Stafford, as Jeff Driskel and David Blough may not be returning. Lions OC Darrell Bevell described what it is he’s looking for as far as skill sets he wants:

“You’d like to have, obviously, the same clone guys, but it doesn’t work that way,” he said. “When we went from Matthew to Jeff, there was obviously skill sets that he had, particularly in the area of running and the things that he could do with his legs, so we tried to accentuate that and bring those out.

“And then (No. 3 quarterback David Blough is) not in that category in terms of being able to run like Jeff, so you just make those adjustments as well and try to put Dave in position to help him be successful.”

Bevell, who has previously worked with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Russell Wilson, wants to have the best system in place for whomever is wearing the Honolulu blue to succeed.

“That’s a challenge that I enjoy,” he said. “That’s a challenge that I really like to undertake. So I want whoever’s going to be the best play for us.”

NFL free agency begins March 16, while the NFL Draft gets underway on April 23.

– – Quotes via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleProjected #1 pick Alexis Lafrenière continues to make competition look silly (VIDEO)
Next articleDetroit Tigers GM Al Avila: Team has taken “a big step”

