Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson explains what he can’t live without at Training Camp

Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson recently spoke to reporters and he explained what he cannot live without at training camp. According to Jackson, the joint practices with other teams provide a refreshing break from the routine and are a crucial aspect of training camp. Last summer, the Lions got a taste of this, practicing with the Indianapolis Colts. This year, they are set to host joint practice sessions with the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jonah Jackson explains what he can't live without at Training Camp

The different players and play styles offer new challenges and experiences, allowing the Detroit Lions' players to test their skills against a variety of opponents. Jackson specifically highlighted the Giants' formidable rush as a “litmus test” for the Lions, providing an opportunity for players to test their skills and push their limits.

“It’s just you get out of the monotony of hitting the same guy over and over,” Jackson said. “You see a different rush and the Giants have got a dang good rush. You got Leonard Williams, Big Dex (Lawrence), a couple other guys, but that’s a good litmus test or baseline test to see how things are going, see how sharp your skills are and just give it a go against somebody else.”

“I mean, we have powerful guys here, but they got very powerful guys there as well and a little bit bigger in stature maybe more so than the interior guys we got here,” Jackson said. “So just a good little change up to get the range of rusher throughout the league.”

Key Points

Jackson says he cannot live without joint practices during training camp.

The Lions are set to have joint practices with the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson sees these practices as a chance to face new challenges and test the team's skills.

Bottom Line: Enhancing Performance Through Diversity

Joint practices offer a break from the everyday drag of training camp and can enable players to face new challenges, increasing their skill set and readiness for a variety of opponents during the NFL regular season. These encounters allow teams to adjust their strategies based on the strengths and weaknesses observed in different teams. The Lions are lucky enough to have a pair of joint practice opportunities in 2023 as they will have two practices against the Giants this week and two against Jaguars next week.