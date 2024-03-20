fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler comments on viral video

Lions Notes

Kevin Zeitler comments on a video of him from when his wife was in labor

The recent signing of Kevin Zeitler by the Detroit Lions has been a topic of discussion, not just for his prowess on the field but also for a viral video that showcases a lighter side of the Pro Bowl offensive guard. Robert Griffin, NFL analyst and former quarterback, shared a video of Zeitler performing pass-blocking sets while his wife was in labor. The video, which was recorded two years ago without Zeitler’s knowledge, has brought smiles and laughter, highlighting the guard’s dedication to his craft, even in the most unusual circumstances.

Kevin Zeitler comments

The Viral Video

Kevin Zeitler Comments on Video

Zeitler’s reaction to the viral video provides insight into his character and work ethic.

“Two years ago when my wife was in labor with our second daughter and we were there. It was early in the process, nothing crazy happening yet, but we’ve been sitting around for a while, so anyone who knows me knows I’ll pass set anywhere, anytime,” Zeitler said. “And, I started doing it in there, and she thought it was funny.”

His ability to find humor in the situation and his commitment to his sport, even during personal moments, speaks volumes about his personality and how he approaches both life and football.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The viral video has brought attention to Zeitler’s unique approach to staying ready for the game.
  2. Zeitler’s humor and dedication are evident in his reaction to the video.
  3. The incident has endeared Zeitler to fans and media alike, highlighting his fit with the Lions’ culture.
The Bottom Line – A Perfect Fit for the Pride

After listening to Kevin Zeitler speak to the media and witnessing his light-hearted approach to a potentially stressful situation, it’s clear that he will fit in perfectly with the Detroit Lions. His dedication to the game, combined with his ability to bring humor and positivity to the team, makes him not just a valuable player on the field but also a great addition to the locker room. The Lions’ fans can look forward to more such moments as Zeitler takes the field in the upcoming season.

