Search

Latest News:

Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!

0
Let's count down the Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Lacks Height but He Does Not Lack Swagger

0
Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson is saying all the right things.

Top Prospect Khani Rooths Decommits From Michigan Basketball

0
Khani Rooths decommits from the Wolverines.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler to replace Jonah Jackson

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Baltimore Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. According to sources, Zeitler is en route to Detroit for a physical examination, with plans to officially sign with the Lions on Tuesday.

Why it Matters

Heading into the offseason, there was a good chance that Detroit Lions starting LG Jonah Jackson could leave the Motor City for a big payday and that is exactly what happened last week as he signed a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than waiting for the NFL Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes went out and signed Zeitler, who made the Pro Bowl this past season.

A Solid Replacement

Kevin Zeitler, originally the 27th overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, has been one of the top offensive linemen in the league. His Pro Bowl recognition last season was well-deserved. In 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, Zeitler was the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard, allowing only 21 pressures throughout the year.

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Immediate Replacement: The Detroit Lions have acted swiftly to fill the void left by Jonah Jackson’s departure to the Los Angeles Rams by signing former Baltimore Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal.
  2. Proven Talent: Kevin Zeitler, a former first-round pick, has established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the league, earning Pro Bowl recognition last season and being ranked as the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard in 2023 by Pro Football Focus.
  3. Strategic Signing: Lions GM Brad Holmes has opted for an experienced and proven talent in Zeitler to bolster the offensive line, rather than waiting for the NFL Draft, indicating a focus on immediate performance and continuity for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have made a strategic move by signing Kevin Zeitler, a seasoned and highly-rated guard, to ensure stability and expertise in their offensive line following the departure of Jonah Jackson. This signing reflects the team’s commitment to maintaining a strong front line and enhances their prospects for the forthcoming season.

Latest

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!

0
Let's count down the Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Lacks Height but He Does Not Lack Swagger

0
Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson is saying all the right things.
U of M

Top Prospect Khani Rooths Decommits From Michigan Basketball

0
Khani Rooths decommits from the Wolverines.
U of M

Michigan WR Eamonn Dennis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

0
Eamonn Dennis enters NCAA Transfer Portal amidst the coaching overall in Ann Arbor.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to Detroit Lions

0
As Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to the Detroit Lions, many are talking about whether or not the reunion will happen.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

0
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
U of M

Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested

0
Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested in Ann Arbor for OWI.
MSU

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Mississippi State Game Time Announced

0
No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Mississippi State will be one of the first tournament games.
Lions News Reports

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!

W.G. Brady -
Let's count down the Top 10 Reasons Why Being a Detroit Red Wings Fan is AMAZING!
Read more

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Lacks Height but He Does Not Lack Swagger

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson is saying all the right things.
Read more

Top Prospect Khani Rooths Decommits From Michigan Basketball

W.G. Brady -
Khani Rooths decommits from the Wolverines.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!