Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler to replace Jonah Jackson

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Baltimore Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. According to sources, Zeitler is en route to Detroit for a physical examination, with plans to officially sign with the Lions on Tuesday.

Former Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. Zeitler is flying to Detroit tonight to take a physical with the plan to sign Tuesday with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/7GdExwQhGv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Why it Matters

Heading into the offseason, there was a good chance that Detroit Lions starting LG Jonah Jackson could leave the Motor City for a big payday and that is exactly what happened last week as he signed a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than waiting for the NFL Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes went out and signed Zeitler, who made the Pro Bowl this past season.

A Solid Replacement

Kevin Zeitler, originally the 27th overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, has been one of the top offensive linemen in the league. His Pro Bowl recognition last season was well-deserved. In 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, Zeitler was the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard, allowing only 21 pressures throughout the year.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Immediate Replacement: The Detroit Lions have acted swiftly to fill the void left by Jonah Jackson’s departure to the Los Angeles Rams by signing former Baltimore Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal. Proven Talent: Kevin Zeitler, a former first-round pick, has established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the league, earning Pro Bowl recognition last season and being ranked as the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard in 2023 by Pro Football Focus. Strategic Signing: Lions GM Brad Holmes has opted for an experienced and proven talent in Zeitler to bolster the offensive line, rather than waiting for the NFL Draft, indicating a focus on immediate performance and continuity for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have made a strategic move by signing Kevin Zeitler, a seasoned and highly-rated guard, to ensure stability and expertise in their offensive line following the departure of Jonah Jackson. This signing reflects the team’s commitment to maintaining a strong front line and enhances their prospects for the forthcoming season.