Detroit Lions OL Frank Ragnow injured vs. Saints

Uh oh: Detroit Lions OL Frank Ragnow injured in 2nd quarter vs. Saints

Despite the Detroit Lions‘ strong start against the New Orleans Saints, their pursuit of a 9th season victory might face a hurdle with a potential absence from the offensive line. Frank Ragnow sustained an injury during a kick return in the early 2nd quarter, requiring assistance from the team's training staff to leave the field.

Ragnow was down on the field for several minutes

Ragnow's ailment was obvious, and he was immediately tended to by the team training staff. He would walk off the field with their assistance very slowly, and has since been replaced by Colby Sorsdal.

Ragnow would then be carted to the locker room, and has officially been designated as “questionable” to return.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions got off to an extremely fast start in the 1st half of today's game against the New Orleans Saints However, offensive lineman Frank Ragnow sustained an injury during a kick return in the 2nd quarter He was carted to the locker room and has officially been listed as “questionable” to return

Bottom Line: Sending good vibes to Frank Ragnow

The Lions can ill-afford to lose one of the anchors of the offensive line like Frank Ragnow, especially during a critical portion of the schedule. Additionally, the Lions had just gotten the injured Jonah Jackson back in the lineup in at left guard.

Let's hope that his injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of action for a lengthy period of time.