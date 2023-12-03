Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions OL Frank Ragnow injured vs. Saints

Detroit Lions OL Frank Ragnow injured in 2nd quarter vs. Saints and is questionable to return.

Uh oh: Detroit Lions OL Frank Ragnow injured in 2nd quarter vs. Saints

Despite the Detroit Lions‘ strong start against the New Orleans Saints, their pursuit of a 9th season victory might face a hurdle with a potential absence from the offensive line. Frank Ragnow sustained an injury during a kick return in the early 2nd quarter, requiring assistance from the team's training staff to leave the field.

Frank Ragnow injured

Ragnow was down on the field for several minutes

Ragnow's ailment was obvious, and he was immediately tended to by the team training staff. He would walk off the field with their assistance very slowly, and has since been replaced by Colby Sorsdal.

Ragnow would then be carted to the locker room, and has officially been designated as “questionable” to return.

Frank Ragnow injured,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions got off to an extremely fast start in the 1st half of today's game against the New Orleans Saints
  2. However, offensive lineman Frank Ragnow sustained an injury during a kick return in the 2nd quarter
  3. He was carted to the locker room and has officially been listed as “questionable” to return

Bottom Line: Sending good vibes to Frank Ragnow

The Lions can ill-afford to lose one of the anchors of the offensive line like Frank Ragnow, especially during a critical portion of the schedule. Additionally, the Lions had just gotten the injured Jonah Jackson back in the lineup in at left guard.

Let's hope that his injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?