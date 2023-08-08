Detroit Lions open as underdog vs. New York Giants

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to play host to the New York Giants at Ford Field this coming Friday night and, according to DraftKings, the Lions have opened as the underdog. DraftKings has released the point spread for this Friday's game and the Giants are favored by three points. The Lions and Giants will participate in a pair of joint training camp practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Giants vs. Lions Betting Information

Here is the betting information via DraftKings:

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants -162, Lions +136

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Detroit Lions to Rest Some Starters

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that these practices will act as the ‘game' for many of the Lions' starters, and that the game itself will be more for the backups and the players who are trying to make the team. This means that starting quarterback Jared Goff will likely be in street clothes, while Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez will get all of the QB reps.

Campbell's approach underscores the importance of giving the team's backups a significant platform to showcase their skills. This Friday night game is for those players on the cusp of the 53-man roster, players who are trying to solidify their roles or even, potentially, just make the team.

Bottom Line: In the Spirit of Competition

The Lions may be opening as underdogs against the Giants, but the team’s starters will be utilizing the joint training practices to get better against different competitions. Meanwhile, Friday’s game will serve as a crucial proving ground for the team's backups, and for players who are trying to make the roster. Though the Lions may be a 3-point underdog, you can bet they will be doing everything they can to win the game.