Jameson Williams connects with Detroit in ‘different way’ with free football camp

As you may have heard by now, on Saturday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams held a free football camp in Detroit, and he was all smiles. According to Williams, his reason for holding the free camp was all about connecting with the city in a different way.

Here is what Williams had to say to reporters at Saturday's free camp at Chandler Park Academy in Harper Woods, Michigan.

“It feels great, especially being down here in the city,” said Williams. “I just wanted to get out and get connected with the city in a different way. My way. I play football and wanted to offer a free camp for the kids. It was really just me getting in tune with the city, giving back to the community and things like that, so this is my happy place—being out here around football. I was once going to camps like this. I went to a Marshall Faulk camp growing up, ya know he played for the Rams. It’s just something I saw as a youngin’, now it’s my turn to do it.”

Key Points

Williams is going into his second season with the Lions

Williams held a free football camp on Saturday and he was all smiles

During a break, Williams explained why he wanted to hold the free camp

Bottom Line: Giving Back

Professional athletes have the spotlight on them 24/7, and whether they like it or not, they have an impact on many young children. By holding a free football camp, Williams was able to give back to the Detroit community and show that connecting with the kids who look up to him is a priority of his.