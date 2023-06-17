Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell has gained immense respect as one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL. NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks recently ranked Sewell as the “gold standard” at his position, praising his exceptional physical attributes and dominant skills.

Key Points

Sewell is highly respected among offensive linemen in the NFL.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks recognizes Sewell as the “gold standard” at his position.

Sewell's remarkable physical attributes, including his size, agility, balance, and body control, set him apart.

He excels at both run blocking and pass protection, displaying dominance and a fierce demeanor.

Sewell's skill set aligns with the demands of coaches and scouts for a franchise tackle.

As the league's focus shifts toward offensive prowess, the presence of an exceptional edge blocker like Sewell becomes crucial.

Sewell's contributions play a significant role in the ongoing growth and improvement of the Lions' offense.

Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell named ‘Top 10 non-QB building block' in NFL

Sewell combines agility, balance, and body control to overpower opponents on the edges. As the league's emphasis on offense continues to grow, the presence of a dynamic edge blocker like Sewell becomes vital for team success, particularly for an ascending Lions offense.

“Though he's not a household name, this Lions standout is the gold standard at right tackle,” Brooks wrote.” Measuring 6-5, 331 pounds with dancing bear-like agility, Sewell is an athletic people-mover with the balance and body control to dominate opponents on the edges. Whether paving the way for runners as a lead blocker on pin-and-pull plays or stalemating pass rushers on the edge, the third-year pro is a blue-chip player with the dominant skills and nasty temperament that coaches and scouts demand in a franchise tackle. As the league continues to evolve into an offensive showcase, the presence of a dynamic edge blocker is critical to the team-building process — and to the offense on the rise in Detroit.”

Bottom Line – Setting the Bar High

Penei Sewell's emergence as the “gold standard” at right tackle solidifies his position as one of the NFL's most impressive offensive linemen. His exceptional physical attributes, combined with his dominant skills and fierce temperament, make him a force to be reckoned with on the field. As the Lions' offense continues to progress and adapt to the evolving demands of the game, Sewell's contributions will play a crucial role in their success. Sewell's achievements inspire his teammates and elevate the standards for offensive line play across the league. With Sewell leading the charge, the Lions have a valuable asset and a player who sets the bar high for excellence at his position.