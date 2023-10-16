Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown balls out for the offense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown balls out for the offense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown balls out for the offense

Though the Detroit Lions offense was not unstoppable on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was certainly good enough to get the job done during a 20-6 win at Raymond James Stadium. According to Pro Football Focus, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and QB Jared Goff were the Lions' two highest-graded players of the week.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown balls out for the offenseTop 5 GradesBottom 5 GradesFull GradesBottom Line: Keep Rolling
3 BOLD predictions for the Lions Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers

Top 5 Grades

  • Amon Ra St. Brown 84.4
  • Jared Goff 75.1
  • Penei Sewell 73.1
  • Josh Reynolds 68.8
  • Graham Glasgow 68.8

Bottom 5 Grades

  • Brock Wright 44.5
  • David Montgomery 45.6
  • Frank Ragnow (56.0)
  • Marvin Jones Jr. 56.7
  • Antoine Green 57.5

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers,Amon-Ra St. Brown

Bottom Line: Keep Rolling

The Detroit Lions' incredible season keeps surging forward, propelled by the commanding performance of quarterback Jared Goff. In a resounding triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions demonstrated their depth and talent, reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in the NFL, even when faced with the absence of key players.

Read More

Jared Goff has NSFW comment about Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 6 win over Buccaneers

Jameson Williams has message for Detroit Lions fans following win over Buccaneers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?