Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: Amon-Ra St. Brown balls out for the offense

Though the Detroit Lions offense was not unstoppable on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was certainly good enough to get the job done during a 20-6 win at Raymond James Stadium. According to Pro Football Focus, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and QB Jared Goff were the Lions' two highest-graded players of the week.

Top 5 Grades

Amon Ra St. Brown 84.4

Jared Goff 75.1

Penei Sewell 73.1

Josh Reynolds 68.8

Graham Glasgow 68.8

Bottom 5 Grades

Brock Wright 44.5

David Montgomery 45.6

Frank Ragnow (56.0)

Marvin Jones Jr. 56.7

Antoine Green 57.5

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers:

Bottom Line: Keep Rolling

The Detroit Lions' incredible season keeps surging forward, propelled by the commanding performance of quarterback Jared Goff. In a resounding triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions demonstrated their depth and talent, reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in the NFL, even when faced with the absence of key players.