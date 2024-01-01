Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Cowboys: Amon-Ra St. Brown posts outstanding grade for the offense

In a crucial Saturday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions saw their chance at victory slip away due to a controversial 2-point conversion call by NFL officials. The call, which seemed to initially secure a win for the Lions, was overturned, leading to a narrow 20-19 loss. Despite a challenging game where the Lions' offense struggled to put the ball in the end zone, standout performances were noted, particularly from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Pro Football Focus released their game grades, highlighting St. Brown's exceptional performance that led the Lions' offensive efforts.

Top 5 Grades (Min 15 snaps)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 89.0

Taylor Decker 78.2

Jared Goff 75.7

Sam LaPorta 70.3

Jahmyr Gibbs 68.7

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 15 snaps)

James Mitchell 33.3

Jonah Jackson 43.4

Graham Glasgow 45.5

Josh Reynolds 55.7

Kalif Raymond 61.2

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Saturday's loss to the Cowboys:

Bottom Line

