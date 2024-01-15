Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams: Aidan Hutchinson, despite being sick, dominates

It was not always pretty, but on Sunday night, the Detroit Lions took down the Los Angeles Rams to win their first playoff game since January of 1992. Leading the way for the Lions' defense was none other than Aidan Hutchinson, who did his thing, despite being a bit under the weather. For his efforts, Hutchinson received an outstanding grade from Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin 97.5

Aidan Hutchinson 87.9

Ifeatu Melifonwu 75.3

Alex Anzalone 70.3

Alim McNeill 69.5

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Jack Campbell 28.7

Derrick Barnes 40.2

Romeo Okwara 41.6

Kindle Victor 42.9

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Rams: