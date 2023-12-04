Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Saints: Aidan Hutchinson posts ELITE grade for the defense

Securing a 33-28 victory on the road against the New Orleans Saints was a challenging feat for the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. During the game, rookie defensive back Brian Branch achieved another interception, despite receiving a less-than-stellar overall grade from Pro Football Focus. On the other hand, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson displayed another dominant performance. Here's a breakdown of the Pro Football Focus grades for each of the Lions' defensive players.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Top 5 Grades (Min 20 snaps)

DE Aidan Hutchinson – 89.9

DT Alim McNeill – 78.1

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 76.9

LB Jack Campbell – 74.4

CB Cam Sutton – 74.1

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 20 snaps)

DE John Cominsky – 49.9

LB Derrick Barnes – 50.8

DT Benito Jones – 52.4

SS Tracy Walker III – 52.7

DT Quinton Bohanna – 53.4

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Saints:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Aidan Hutchinson's Elite Performance: Aidan Hutchinson stood out in the Detroit Lions' defense against the New Orleans Saints, securing the top Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 89.9. His elite performance played a crucial role in the Lions' 33-28 victory, highlighting his importance to the team's defensive strategy. Top Defensive Contributors: Alongside Hutchinson, other key defensive players included defensive tackle Alim McNeill with a PFF grade of 78.1, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin at 76.9, linebacker Jack Campbell with 74.4, and cornerback Cam Sutton scoring 74.1. These players significantly contributed to the Lions' defensive resilience. Areas of Improvement: While some players excelled, others faced challenges. The lower PFF grades in the Lions' defense were seen in DE John Cominsky (49.9), LB Derrick Barnes (50.8), DT Benito Jones (52.4), SS Tracy Walker III (52.7), and DT Quinton Bohanna (53.4), indicating areas for potential improvement.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' defense showed a mix of elite and underwhelming performances against the Saints, with Aidan Hutchinson's standout play leading the pack. While the top contributors bolstered the defense, the varying PFF grades across the team suggest room for improvement in certain areas. Focusing on these aspects could be key for the Lions to enhance their overall defensive effectiveness in future games.