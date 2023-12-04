Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Saints: Sam LaPorta Leads the Offense

It was not easy, but on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions held on for a 33-28 road win over the New Orleans Saints. The Lions' offense was clicking on all cylinders out of the gate as they jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Rookie tight end, Sam LaPorta, who set a Lions record for tight end receiving yards with 140, leading the way for the offense. Let's look at how Pro Football Focus graded each of the Lions' offensive players.

Top 5 Grades

TE Sam LaPorta – 90.7

RT Penei Sewell – 80.4

QB Jared Goff – 77.7

RG Graham Glasgow – 76.0

TE Brock Wright – 75.8

Bottom 5 Grades

LT Taylor Decker – 55.0

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones – 54.7

RB David Montgomery – 54.7

LG Jonah Jackson – 48.8

RG Colby Sorsdal – 45.9

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Saints:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Sam LaPorta's Record-Breaking Performance: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was the standout player in the Detroit Lions' victory over the New Orleans Saints, earning the highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 90.7. LaPorta set a new Lions record for tight end receiving yards in a game with 140 yards, leading the offense. Top Offensive Contributors: Besides LaPorta, other key performers included right tackle Penei Sewell with a PFF grade of 80.4, quarterback Jared Goff at 77.7, right guard Graham Glasgow at 76.0, and tight end Brock Wright with 75.8. Struggles in the Offensive Line: While some players excelled, others faced challenges, as indicated by the lower PFF grades. Left tackle Taylor Decker (55.0), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (54.7), running back David Montgomery (54.7), left guard Jonah Jackson (48.8), and right guard Colby Sorsdal (45.9) were at the bottom, pointing to areas that may need improvement.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' offensive performance against the Saints was highlighted by Sam LaPorta's record-breaking outing and strong showings from key players like Sewell and Goff. However, the varying PFF grades across the team suggest a mix of outstanding individual efforts and potential areas for improvement, particularly in the offensive line. As the Lions build on this win, focusing on these areas could be crucial for continued success.