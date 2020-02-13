Detroit Lions picked as most likely worst-to-first team for 2020

For fans of the Detroit Lions who are hoping for a Cinderella style story for 2020, you’ll like what you’re about to read.
Pro Football Focus has listed the Lions, who went 3-12-1 in 2019, as the most likely team to enjoy a dramatic turnaround next year.
Their reasoning:
“Getting a healthy Stafford back next season to get the ball into the hands of downfield playmakers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. should be a huge boost to this offense,” PFF writes of the Lions. “With a high draft slot and a decent amount of cap space to work with, there’s an opportunity for the defense to improve, as well.
“It’s not difficult to see the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings taking a step back next season, and that opens the door for Detroit to potentially host its first home playoff game since 1993.”
Of course, the San Francisco 49ers just completes a dramatic turnaround that saw them go from only four wins in 2018 to appearing in Super Bowl LIV earlier this month.
– – Quotes courtesy of Pro Football Focus Link