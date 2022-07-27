Detroit Lions place another player on PUP, 2 others on Active/NFI list

Training camp is finally set to begin for the Detroit Lions and both rookies and veterans have reported to Allen Park.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced the following roster moves, including placing another player on the PUP list and two on Active/NFI lists.

Placed FB Jason Cabinda on Active/PUP

Placed S C.J. Moore on Active/Non-football injury

Placed T Dan Skipper on Active/Non-football illness

If a player is placed on the Active/PUP list prior to training camp, they can be taken off at any time. But, while the player is on the PUP list, he may not take part in any training camp practices until he is removed from the list.

One thing to note is that if a player is still not ready to begin practicing or playing when the season begins, they will then be placed on the Reserve/PUP list, where they must remain for a minimum of four games. This rule was recently changed as they had to miss a minimum of six games if they were placed on Reserve/PUP in past seasons.

Here is some further information on the Active/Non-Football Injury rules:

Players who report to training camp injured or ill due to injuries or illnesses sustained outside of NFL practices or games can be placed on the active/non-football injury or active/non-football illness lists while they recover. A player cannot remain on an NFI list if they participate in a practice or game during the preseason. Players on these lists still count towards the 90-man roster limits prior to the start of the regular season. If a player on the active/NFI list is still injured or ill by the final roster cutdown date, they can be placed on the reserve/non-football injury or reserve/non-football illness lists and not count towards the 53-man roster limit.

