Detroit Lions place Frank Ragnow on IR, announce additional roster moves

The Detroit Lions have announced additions to their active roster as they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.

OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger have been elevated from the practice squad, while WR Javon McKinley has been released. Additionally, K Austin Seibert from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad [2/2] — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 6, 2021

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed C Frank Ragnow on Reserve/Injured Signed OLB Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad Activated K Austin Seibert from Reserve/COVID-19 [1/2] — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 6, 2021

Of course, the team lost center Frank Ragnow last weekend against the Chicago Bears, who will be absent for the foreseeable future with a toe turf injury.