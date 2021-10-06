Detroit Lions place Frank Ragnow on IR, announce additional roster moves

by

The Detroit Lions have announced additions to their active roster as they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.

OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger have been elevated from the practice squad, while WR Javon McKinley has been released. Additionally, K Austin Seibert from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of course, the team lost center Frank Ragnow last weekend against the Chicago Bears, who will be absent for the foreseeable future with a toe turf injury.

