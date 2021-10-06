Detroit Lions place Frank Ragnow on IR, announce additional roster moves

The Detroit Lions have announced additions to their active roster as they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.
OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger have been elevated from the practice squad, while WR Javon McKinley has been released. Additionally, K Austin Seibert from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad
Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad
Placed C Frank Ragnow on Reserve/Injured
Signed OLB Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad
Activated K Austin Seibert from Reserve/COVID-19
Of course, the team lost center Frank Ragnow last weekend against the Chicago Bears, who will be absent for the foreseeable future with a toe turf injury.