Detroit Lions player could wear No. 0 jersey in 2023

The NFL has announced a new rule that will allow all players except offensive and defensive linemen to wear single-digit numbers, including the No. 0 jersey. The proposal was submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles and passed with minimal opposition. Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay noted that this change could help teams deal with the challenge of roster numbers, especially with larger practice squads. While no current players on the Detroit Lions roster wore the No. 0 jersey in college, it is possible that a player may request to wear it during the upcoming season. The only Lions player in history to wear jersey No. 0 was Johnny Olszewski in 1961.

The new NFL rule allowing more players to wear single-digit numbers could have a significant impact on the league. With teams having larger practice squads in addition to the 53-man roster, roster numbers have become more of a challenge. Allowing more players to wear single-digit numbers could help teams deal with this challenge and potentially give players more options to express themselves on the field. It remains to be seen how many players will take advantage of the new rule, but it could add an interesting dynamic to the game.

Which Detroit Lions player could wear the No. 0 jersey in 2023?

When the news broke that NFL players would be able to wear the No. 0 jersey beginning in 2023, plenty began speculating which Lions player could wear it. Not surprisingly, some automatically mentioned that Jameson Williams (JAMO) could wear the jersey in 2023. The thought is that Williams will eventually wear No. 1 when Jeff Okudah‘s time with the Lions is over, but time will tell. Which Lions player do you think could wear the No. 0 jersey in 2023?