The second day of the Detroit Lions training camp took an unfortunate turn when defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field due to an injury to his right leg. He was hurt during a light team drill, and he couldn't put pressure on his leg as trainers assisted him off the field. Gardner-Johnson was emotional after the incident, pointing his upper leg to the trainers while laying on the practice field.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions players ‘shaken' following C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury

The team was visibly affected by the incident, with cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs, among others, expressing their concern and support for their teammate.

Cameron Sutton

“It's hard to see your brothers go down. You never want to see it, especially early in camp or really any days, regardless of the position or the player,” Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton told ESPN after practice. “It's kind of hard to detail. All you can do is send up prayers.”

Jerry Jacobs

“When I went over there, I think he said somebody stepped on it, but I didn't see it. I just seen him go down and I seen him grabbing it. I went through that, too, where I grabbed mine,” Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs said. “Not saying that I know what it is, but I'm just praying that it's not nothing like that (an ACL). To see a guy like that with great energy and a great attitude to change the room. S— is so sad. I'm going to go in and check on him. But it's sad because he's a great guy.”

James Houston

“You hate when people go down especially without pads on, it's camp. We haven't even played a game,” Lions linebacker James Houston told ESPN. “So, first, I'm praying for him, and I think the whole team is praying for him and we just hope he's going to be OK.

“You can't let things like that affect you. The show must go on,” he continued. “Somebody else has to go in and fill in and we've got to be able to keep the beat going. Obviously, yeah, it sucks, because that's your homebody, that's your teammate. I've known him for a very long time so I definitely will be praying for him.”

Why it Matters

The Lions had brought in Gardner-Johnson as a top free agent, hoping for a major upgrade to their secondary with his one-year deal worth up to $8 million. Last season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (6) despite missing five games due to a lacerated kidney.

Key Points

C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a leg injury during a light team drill on Day 2 of training camp.

Teammates, including Cameron Sutton and Jared Goff, showed their support and concern following the incident.

Gardner-Johnson was brought into the Lions as a top free agent and a significant upgrade to the secondary.

Last season, Gardner-Johnson tied for the most interceptions in the NFL despite missing five games.

Bottom Line – Wishing Gardner-Johnson the Best

According to reports, it was a tough scene to watch play out when Gardner-Johnson went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. That being said, a report has surfaced stating CJGJ will be “fine”, which would obviously be amazing news for the Lions. That being said, until we here an official report from the Lions, we will continue to wish for the best for Gardner-Johnson.