Detroit Lions practice squad kicker Zane Gonzalez poached by Carolina Panthers

A former member of the Detroit Lions practice squad is headed east.

The Carolina Panthers have brought aboard kicker Zane Gonzalez, signing him off Detroit’s practice squad earlier this afternoon:

Zane Gonzalez is the Panthers new kicker, per @daringantt. Signed off the Lions practice squad. Worked out w/ the Panthers in their rookie minicamp. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 14, 2021

Gonzalez, who has also spent time with Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, has a career completion rate on extra points of nearly 95% while holding a 78% career completion percentage on field goals.