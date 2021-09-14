Detroit Lions practice squad kicker Zane Gonzalez poached by Carolina Panthers

by

A former member of the Detroit Lions practice squad is headed east.

The Carolina Panthers have brought aboard kicker Zane Gonzalez, signing him off Detroit’s practice squad earlier this afternoon:

Gonzalez, who has also spent time with Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, has a career completion rate on extra points of nearly 95% while holding a 78% career completion percentage on field goals.

