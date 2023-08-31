Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team signs 6 additional players

The Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster has been released, and now, the Lions are one player away from establishing their full 16-man practice squad. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have signed six more players to their practice squad, including QB David Blough and RB Zonovan Knight.

Which players did the Detroit Lions sign?

Here is a list of the six players the Lions signed on Thursday.

QB David Blough

DL Quinton Bohanna

WR Daurice Fountain

DE Raymond Johnson

RB Zonovan Knight

G Michael Niese

Why it Matters

All of the players above are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to getting playing time for the Lions during the 2023 season. With that being said, if injuries occur, the Lions will activate the player on their practice squad they think will help them the most.

Current Practice Squad

QB David Blough RB Zonovan Knight WR Dylan Drummond WR Maurice Alexander WR Daurice Fountain OL Kayode Awosika OL Connor Galvin O Michael Niese EDGE Raymond Johnson III DL Chris Smith DL Quinton Bohanna LB Trevor Nowaske CB Chase Lucas S Brandon Joseph K Michael Badgley

*OL Max Pircher — International Pathways Exemption (Does not count toward 16-man practice squad roster)

