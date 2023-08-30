Detroit Lions sign Zonovan Knight

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the 2023 season, meticulously sculpting their 16-man practice squad. While many anticipated the majority of the additions to be from within their ranks, the recent signings have surprised some One particularly noteworthy addition is the acquisition of former New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight.

Who is Zonovan Knight?

Despite going undrafted, Knight showcased his prowess when the Jets required it. In just seven games, of which he started four, Knight clocked an impressive 300 rushing yards from 85 carries and 13 catches yielding 100 yards.

Why it Matters

As the Lions have only two running backs in their current 53-man roster, Knight's entry heats up the competition for the RB3 spot. However, many speculate that Craig Reynolds might rejoin after being released, adding another layer of unpredictability to the squad dynamics.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions add Zonovan Knight to their 16-man practice squad. Knight displayed commendable performances for the Jets after Hall's injury. Knight's inclusion intensifies competition for the RB3 spot, with Craig Reynolds’ return still plausible.

Bottom Line: The Lions Are Not Done Yet

When the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster was released, many were surprised to only see 2 running backs on the team. Obviously, the Lions are not going to go into the season with only Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, so additional moves to add a back or two were expected.