Detroit Lions propose 3 rule changes for 2023

By W.G. Brady
According to the NFL, the Detroit Lions have proposed three rule changes for the upcoming 2023 season. The rule changes requested by the Lions include the following:

  1. Expand the coaches' challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.
  2. Provide clubs more opportunities for a third challenge.
  3. To expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment.
Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

There were a total of nine rule proposals this year, and the Lions submitted three of those. Obviously, the Lions felt strongly enough about these rule changes that they sent them to the league for consideration. The Philadelphia Eagles also submitted a proposal to adopt the XFL-style onside kick substitute, permitting a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.

2023 Playing Rule Proposals Summary

Here is the full summary of 2023 playing rule proposals, via NFL Insider, Tom Pelissero:

Detroit Lions
