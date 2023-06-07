Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker has been diligently attending the team's practice facility this spring. However, on the first day of mandatory minicamp, he arrived as the final player on the field. Despite this, Hooker achieved a significant milestone in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in November. He threw routes for the first time since his surgery, executing short drops near the goal line.

Key Points

Despite being the last player on the field on the first day of minicamp, Hooker made significant progress in his recovery.

He threw routes for the first time since his ACL surgery.

Hooker expressed excitement and feels he is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Lions' health and performance director, Brett Fischer, approved Hooker's progression to throwing routes.

Hooker remains determined to improve his footwork and continue his recovery journey.

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker takes HUGE step in rehab process

Hooker expressed his excitement about returning to the field and stated that he feels ahead of schedule in his recovery. Lions director of health and performance, Brett Fischer, gave Hooker the go-ahead to progress to throwing routes, signaling his progress. Although Hooker mentioned his feet not moving as fast as he would like, he remains optimistic about his continued improvement.

- Advertisement -

“Felt pretty good to get back out here moving,” Hooker told the Free Press after practice. “I’m excited.”

Hooker told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in November. He added that he spent the entire day thinking about when he will be able to return to action.

“All day it was on my mind,” he said. “I’m thinking like, ‘I wonder how I’ll throw it today.' But I felt pretty good. Missed one ball to end it out, but it felt good. I felt I put the ball where I wanted to. As soon as my feet can match my thought process then (it will be even better). Really, they’re just not moving as fast I want them to.”

Bottom Line – A Bright Future Beckons

Hendon Hooker's return to throwing routes marks a significant step forward in his rehabilitation journey with the Detroit Lions. Hooker's determination and dedication to his recovery are evident. His progress in throwing routes after his ACL surgery reflects his resilience and serves as an encouraging sign for his future. As Hooker continues to work on improving his footwork and overall performance, the Lions can look forward to his potential contributions on the field. With his determination and the support of the Lions organization, Hooker is poised for a bright future and is a testament to the power of resilience in overcoming challenges.