While the Detroit Lions were rumored to be among the teams considering drafting a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, they decided to go in a different direction with their first few selections. However, they did indeed bring a quarterback to the Motor City with the selection of Hendon Hooker, formerly of the Tennessee Volunteers; he originally started his college career at Virginia Tech.

Take a look at Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker's best college highlights

Hooker arrives in Detroit as the highest drafted quarterback by the franchise since they selected Matthew Stafford 1st overall in 2009. Last season, he would help Tennessee to the second most wins in school history with 11 (he started nine of them). Due to his efforts, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors and was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. And he's looking forward to learning under veteran Jared Goff.

“To come in and learn everything, every nuance on how to be a pro first and foremost, and then just admire him,” Hooker said of learning from Goff. “He's been in the league for a long time, and he's been doing a great job of developing every year to get better and better, and that's all you can ask for.

“I'm definitely going to be picking his brain as much as I can. I'm going to get annoying to him a little bit, but I'm just that type of person. I just want to get in and do my job and continue to get better day by day.”

For those of you who didn't take in too many Tennessee games this season, take a look at some of Hooker's best highlights:

The Detroit Lions are getting an accomplished quarterback with plenty of potential who will be learning form an established veteran.

