Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff dismisses Sean McVay’s recent comments

This coming Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Detroit Lions in a game that will match up quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, who were traded for each other during the offseason.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media and he said he regrets how the trade went down, specifically regarding how he communicated with Goff.

“Yes, I wish there was better, clearer communication,” McVay said told reporters. “To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn’t be totally accurate in that. I’ll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt.”

“You don’t want to catch guys off guard,” McVay continued. “It came together a lot faster than anybody anticipated, but yeah, of course, I think that any time that tough decisions and things like that where people are affected, you always want to be as understanding, as empathetic as possible.”

A day later, Goff joined the Karsh and Anderson show on 97.1 the Ticket and he dismissed McVay’s comments.

“I mean, yeah, that’s good to hear, of course. That’s good to hear,” Goff said. “But at the same time, it was handled the way it was and there’s really not many hard feelings. It’s just the way the business is. We’ve had our talks obviously since the trade, back when it happened, but it’s alright. I mean, I appreciate him saying that, but it was handled the way it was.”

